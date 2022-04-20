Ayodhya Issue: UP Sunni Waqf Board To Decide On Review Plea Tomorrow

Lucknow: Even as cracks have appeared within the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board (UPSCWB) over filing of the review petition against the Ayodhya verdict, the eight-member Board headed by chairman Zufur Farooqui will hold the all important meeting here on Tuesday to decide whether to file the review petition on the November 9 verdict by the Supreme court and the fate of the 5 acres land to be given to the Board for a new mosque.

Mr Farooqui told UNI here on Monday that the crucial meeting of the Board will be held at the central office in Lucknow from 1100 hrs. "All the members have been informed about the meeting and all arrangements for the smooth conduct of the discussion have been made," he said.

The day the SC judgement gave the verdict in favour of the Ram temple at Ayodhya on November 9, the UPSCWB chairman had categorically said that Board will not file a review petition against the order.

But later when two of the members raised objection , the chairman said that it was his personal view but a decision would be taken in the Board's meeting. "I had been authorised to take any decision on behalf of the board but still the members are free to raise the issue during the meting to be held on November 26," he had said.

Mr Siddique, though maintaining that there is no dispute within the Board over the filing of Ayodhya review petition and he was sticking to his decision not to file it, said that the Sunni Central Waqf Board decide any matter on majority decision.

"I have already conveyed all the members of the board to give their honest opinion in the meeting and thereafter a final decision could be reached on filing of the review petition," he added. When asked that if he was authorised to take any decision would his announcement not to file a review petition would be final, the Board chairman took the middle path saying," the Board had passed a resolution, authorising me to take any decision. But if there is any dispute then it would be decided on majority and there would be no such collision between the members."

Earlier it was said that two members of the Board out of 8 have rejected the one sided announcement of the chairman of not filing the review petition.

Senior Board member and legal advisor Abdul Razzaq Khan said, "How can the chairman take a decision without holding a meeting? It may be his personal view, but the Board decision will be taken only after the meeting, which is scheduled to be held on November 26." Another member, Imran Mabood Khan, also an advocate, said they favoured going for a review. "If All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) is going for a review in SC, then the Sunni Waqf Board should also take into account the sentiments of the Muslim community, even if there may not be much hope," he said. Three other members -- Abrar Ahmad, Mohammad Junaid Siddiqui and Adnan Farrukh Shah -- are backing Mr Farooqi on the issue. However the views of remaining members former Rajya Sabha member Tanzeen Fatima and Maulana Sayeed Ahmed Ali alias Khushnand Mia were yet to be disclosed.

However, most of the Board members are of the view that the 5-acres land given for an alternative mosque should be rejected. The November 26 meeting will also decide about the fate of the 5 acres land issue too. All India Muslim Personal Law Board(AIMPLB) had on November 17, in its emergency meeting in Lucknow had decided to file review petition against the SC verdict and rejected the offer of the 5-acres land for the alternative mosque in place of the Babri mosque. Of the 10 Muslim litigants in the Ayodhya title suit, four were said to have agreed to file a review petition in the SC within one month of the delivery of the judgement. UNI