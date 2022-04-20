Ayodhya Issue: Making Law Or Ordinance Will Weaken Democracy, Says Dr Gani

Lucknow: Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) Uttar Pradesh president Dr Nazmul Hasan Gani on Wednesday said that efforts by the Central government to formulate an ordinance or law to construct a Ram temple on the disputed site of Ayodhya, could weaken the democracy.

Talking to UniVarta, Dr Gani said, "People of every faith believe in PM Narendra Modi. The country knows that the Babri Masjid was demolished in Ayodhya in 1992, yet the contention continues in the court. We did not ask the then central government to re-build the Babri Mosque, adding that the the then Prime Minister had said that the mosque would be constructed at the same site. The mosque could not be constructed but the issue is still pending in the court which was never opposed by the Muslims."

He further said that since the minority community had not asked for any ordinance or law in the matter, they will respect the Supreme Court's decision in the matter, which they have always been ready to abide by. UNI