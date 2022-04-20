Ayodhya Imbroglio: MP CM Slams BJP

Bhopal: Heaping sarcasm on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath wondered on Wednesday as to why its leaders remember the Ram temple issue only during election time.

"Why did the BJP dispensation that is in the saddle at the Centre not recall this matter in the past more than four years?" he told journalists in the state capital. Responding to another query, Mr Nath averred that he is saddened by the fact that the BJP did not have a single cowshed constructed during its one-and-a-half-decade-long rule in Madhya Pradesh.

"On the contrary, the present Congress government took a decision on Tuesday vis-a-vis creation of 1,000 gaushalas – in keeping with the manifesto – and rapid implementation shall follow. The target has been determined and monthly reviews are scheduled," he added. The Chief Minister said that peasants from some districts met him and said that they had not availed loans but their names were present on the list of such beneficiaries. "This makes it appear that a debt-related scam exceeding Rs 1,000 crore was perpetrated during the predecessor regime. My government will have an inquiry conducted, a first information report will be registered and the guilty shall not be spared," Mr Nath stated. UNI