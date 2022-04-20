Ayodhya Dispute: Sri Sri Formula May Ignite Row

Lucknow: Though the effort of spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shanker to solve the Ayodhya dispute seems to have hit a road block after backtrack of Muslim Maulana Salman Nadvi, but still the formula could touch off further controversy.

Retired senior Uttar Pradesh bureaucrat and vice-president-cum-treasurer of the Indian National Congress-led All India Professional Congress, Anis Ansari, who was instrumental in preparing the nine-point formula to solve the issue, met Sri Sri four times in the past to draft the proposals.

Talking to UNI here on Saturday, Mr Ansari said the proposal was in the introductory stage and it was proposed to be tabled during the meeting slated to be held on 28th March." But after the exit of Maulana Salman Nadvi, who was present during all my meetings with Sri Sri, the meeting could be further delayed," Mr Ansari said.

Controversy has picked up after the draft of Anis Ansari said that Muslim can only hand over the disputed land to the Hindus for Ram Temple only when the majority community admits that the land belongs to Babri Masjid. Besides, he also suggested that a fatwa should be issued and reaction from the Muslims should be called whether the land should be given to the Hindus for Ram Temple.

The formula says that all six parties in the case-that is four main Muslim and two Hindu sides-should be consistently approached to settle the matter.

Hindus should also accept Muslim side's legal hold on the disputed land and then Muslim side should hand it over for temple. Muslim side can not give the land unless its the legal possessor of it.

A big conference of around a 1,000 people was slated to be held in Lucknow on March 28 to be attended by Sri Sri with others from both communities. Aim of the conference was to build this consensus for out-of- court settlement but now it has been postponed.

The formula suggests getting a fatwa from any of the top five Islamic centres of scholarship. This includes four in India and one in Cairo's Al Aziz university which will declare that mosque land can be given for building a temple. This fatwa will help foster opinion among Muslims that giving the Babri Masjd land is not against religion, Mr Ansari said while suggesting that in India such fatwa could be issued by Ala Hazrat of Bareilly.

Mr Ansari had joined the discussion on the out-of-court settlement of the Babri Mosque- Ram Janambhoomi issue held by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, head Art of Living International Centre, on February 8 at the residence of Mr Feroze Abdullah at Bangaluru. Maulana Salman Hasan Nadvi, Mr Athar Husain, Maulana Wasif Hasan of Tile Wali Mosque , Mr Zufar Farooqui chairman Sunni Central Waqf Board and others were among the participants .

In his nine-point suggestions, the ex-Indian Administrative Services officer said it was desirable to find out an out of court settlement of the dispute to strengthen goodwill between the two major communities of the country. He further added that such a settlement was possible only when all the parties to the dispute pending before the Supreme Court reach an agreement amicably, he said. " The parties representing the Ram Janambhoomi should admit that the Babri Mosque and the land part of the complex belonged undisputed to the parties representing the Mosque," the proposal said and even went to the extent of saying that those responsible for the illegal destruction of the Mosque should be punished strictly and expeditiously under the law in force on the date of its destruction.

Mr Ansari said ,"If Shariat permits, parties representing the Mosque, keeping in view the end of the conflict as useful to Muslims and the country, should stop objecting to construction of a Ram temple on the disputed site.

" Besides a suitable plot of land should be made available for the reconstruction of the Babri Mosque within a reasonable distance from the present site," it further suggested.

The proposal says that as religious discrimination against Muslim Dalits under para 3 of Constitution ( SCs) Order 1950 was linked to the forcible keeping of the idols of Ram Lala in 1949, Government of India (GOI) should abolish this para as it violates Articles 14 (equality before law), 15 (prohibition of discrimination), 16 (equality of opportunity) & 25 (freedom of conscience) of the Constitution.

It further says that the terms of the settlement should be part of the judicial decree of the Supreme Court. It should be law of the land and violation of any of the terms should render the settlement as void ab initio resulting in status quo ante.

Lastly, the proposal says that the Ram Janambhoomi movement is motivated by politics of Manuvad to suppress the claims of Hindu Other Backward Classes and Dalits for their share in power."It is likely similar motives may lead to demands on other places of worships of Muslims. Therefore there should be steel frame legal guarantees that such demands will be rejected by the Indian State summarily," it says. Recently, UP Shia Central Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi had appealed to the All India Muslim Personal Law Board to hand over the land of nine mosques including Ayodhya, Kashi and Mathura to the Hindus as these were constructed after razing the temples. UNI