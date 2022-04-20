Ayodhya Dispute: Shia Waqf Board Files Application In Supreme Court

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board on Monday filed an application in the Supreme Court seeking settlement of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute.

"We have filed an application in the apex court seeking settlement of the dispute. Shia Waqf Board and Hindu groups are at the same platform now. Now, the court will take the decision on this matter," Board chairman Syed Waseem Rizvi told ANI here.

Earlier in the day, the Shia Waqf Board said they had come up with a proposal wherein they suggested to build the Ram Temple at the disputed Ayodhya site and the mosque in Lucknow.

"After discussions with various parties, we have prepared a proposal in which a Ram Temple will be built in Ayodhya and a mosque can be built in Lucknow. We have also asked for a land near Ghantaghar for mosque," he told ANI. Rizvi further said the solution would ensure peace and brotherhood in the country. He had recently met several Mahantas, including Mahanta Dharamdas and Mahanta Sureshdas in Ayodhya, for resolving the long-standing dispute.

The top court had earlier suggested that an out-of-court settlement was the best recourse to the dispute. The apex court would commence the final hearing of the long-standing matter from December 5, a day before the 25th anniversary of the demolition of the medieval-era structure.

The Babri Masjid was built by Mughal emperor Babur in 1528.

The Hindus, however, claim that a Ram temple that originally stood there was demolished to construct the mosque. Citing this, Hindu zealots demolished the mosque on December 06, 1992, triggering communal riots in various parts of the country.