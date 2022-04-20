Ayodhya decked up like goddess Laxmi who is 'celebrated' on Diwali, in festive colours

Ayodhya: Temple town of Ayodhya is bustling with activity and the celebrations for the Deepostav function after almost 500 years of wait,when the decks were cleared for the construction of a grand Ram temple at the Ram Janma Bhoomi following the Supreme Court order, and work has also begun in the right earnest.



It is also an added joy that people will be able to light up virtual lamps to mark the momentous occasion, specially between November 11-13, for which Ayodhya is being decorated as a bride. The whole town is busy in the preparations and the whole environment in the whole town is electric and joyful. As one enters the Ram's land, arch gates can be seen everywhere and barricading is being done on the roadsides.

Most arch gates are based on the theme of Ramayan depicting various incidences while the other arch gates are being made of flowers of different hues and colours.

To ensure that the whole of Ayodhya is illuminated during the Deepotsava, grand lighting arrangements are being done at all Ghats, Mutts, Temples, Localities, Lanes, Bridges and Electric Poles. All the locations where different events during the Deepotsava will take place - arrival of Lord Ram, Sita and Laxman, meeting point with Bharat, coronation and Ram ki Paidi) are being decorated with lights in a unique way.

Officials involved in the arrangements said here on Monday that all care is being taken to ensure that there is a uniformity in all the events that will be held between 1500 hours to 2000 hours, on the Deepotsava day. In sync with this, all the backgrounds at locales will be of the same colour. During the Tilkotsava, Raj Tilak (coronation) and Saryu Aarti, Brahmins will be chanting Vedic hymns and this would be the only voice heard across Ayodhya. The local administration will appeal to the temple, Mutt and managers at other religious spots to cooperate in this.

The whole event will be telecast live on large screens and on screen fitted vehicles. Through technology, people from all across the globe will be able to participate in the festivities.

This is the fourth Deepotsava of the Yogi Government. Like the events in the past this year too an attempt will be made to set a new record by lighting up 5.51 lakh earthen lamps. For this purpose, almost 8000 volunteers drawn from the NCC, NSS, Scouts and other self-help groups are being pressed into service. Lamps will also be lit localities in the city will be decorated beautifully.

The whole event will be mapped with routes. The government and the administration is tinkering with the idea of rewarding the locality were the decorations are the best.

Priority is being accorded to the earthen lamps and those made by cow dung. The 'Maati Kala Board' will be providing 1.5 lakh free of cost earthen lamps for the Deepotsava.

To review the arrangements and preparations for the Deepotsava, additional chief secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal, Additional chief secretary (home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi, principal secretary (tourism) Mukesh Meshram and other senior officials of the state government and administration had visited Ayodhya.

During this, an appeal was made to the people of the state, specially Ayodhya, to make this celebration unique and memorable. An appeal was also made to ensure complete adherence to the Corona Protocol of safe distance and wearing of mask.

—UNI