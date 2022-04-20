Ayodhya Countdown: Security Scaled Up Amid Calls To Maintain Communal Harmony

Lucknow: Ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya title dispute, authorities have stepped up security in Uttar Pradesh and assured normalcy while political leaders of all hues called for maintaining harmony.

Families, where marriages or other functions are scheduled for this month, have approached the district authorities asking whether they should go ahead as planned. Ayodhya district Magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha told UNI here on Thursday that there will be no problem in organising private functions, including marriages, in the post verdict scenario.

"We will ensure that the day-to-day routine of the people of Ayodhya is not disrupted at any cost after the Ayodhya verdict. All arrangements have been made to control the law and order situation while strict advisory have been issued to the people to prevent rumours and effort to create any tension," Mr Jha said.

But people are apprehensive about the situation in the post verdict and people particularly near the disputed site have started storing food items and other essentials.

However, the DM said the people are free to contact the authorities about their problems and they will try to solve their issues.

Authorities are fully geared up for the verdict day and thereafter with clamping of section 144 of the CrPC. ''We have successfully organised the 14 Kosi and 5 Kosi Parikarma and the Kartik Mela is being held in full vigour. On Kartik Purnima on November 12, the authorities have made arrangement for, lakhs of pilgrims who will take a dip in Saryu river," he said.

The people of Ayodhya, who are otherwise used to stringent security from time to time, are apprehensive about the post verdict situation.

Rajesh Kumar, who stays near the disputed site, said that his daughter is going to get married on November 25 and he had booked a guest house. " The groom is going to come from Jaunpur. But his family is apprehensive about the situation at that time and whether they would be allowed to come to Ayodhya for the marriage," he said. UNI