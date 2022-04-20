Ayodhya Controversy Heats Up

Lucknow: A leader of the minority community on Thursday contended that a stand would be taken on the Private Member's bill regarding the Temple only after it is adopted by Parliament and a law is made to the effect.

The controversy accrued in the backdrop of a Rajya Sabha member announcing to bring a private member bill in Parliament for the early construction of the Temple at Ayodhya. The minority community said that it was not surprised by such a move and asserted that it will have no impact on the proceedings in the Supreme Court.

"It's not the government that decides when a Private Member's Bill is listed for bringing up in the House. It is the prerogative of the Business Advisory committee of the House that comprises of members from different political parties," the minority community leader averred.

He said that the Centre as well as the Bharatiya Janata Party were afraid of the court order's violation in the Ayodhya matter. Hence, they were not directly bringing in the Bill but were instead adopting a safe route by a private member Bill.

He said,"Let the bill come, let it be taken by house, then only we will see if it is worth challenging in court."

No Bill can be challenged till it becomes a law or an Act. "I can't say at this stage what the court will do. Don't know if the Supreme Court can deliver judgement before the polls. Everything will depend upon the apex court bench and how it plans to listen to the case."

The leader of the minority community asserted that after the conclusion of arguments, the apex court will need at least one to two months to prepare the order.

A BJP lawmaker on Wednesday said that he may move a private member's bill in the Council of States demanding the construction of the Temple in Ayodhya. In a tweet, the MP questioned asked whether the people who deride the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh over the Temple issue will support his Bill.

On Monday, the Supreme Court deferred the case for the first week of January before an 'appropriate bench.'

The RSS asserted that the apex court should deliver an early decision on the dispute and the Union government bring a legislation to remove hurdles in the way of the Temple. UNI