Ayodhya Commissioner Relinquishes Charge As Receiver

Ayodhya: The commissioner of Ayodhya, M.P. Agarwal on Wednesday relinquished charge as receiver of the Ram Janmabhoomi after the formation of the Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teertha Kshetra trust as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

Agarwal handed over charge to Raja Bimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra, also known as Ayodhya Raja. The commissioner was the ex-officio receiver of the Ram Janambhoomi. Ayodhya district magistrate Anuj Jha was present when the Commissioner handed over the charge to Mishra. --IANS