Ayodhya Authorities Restrict Movement Near Ram Janambhoomi Premises

Ayodhya: Amid stringent security measures, the Ayodhya district authorities have restricted movement near the disputed site in view of the progammes of the VHP and the Shiv Sena on Saturday and Sunday.

Official sources here on Saturday said that in order to maintain law and order, the movement near the acquired land of the Ram Janambhoomi has been restricted and only authorised persons are allowed to move.

"The local people have been asked to carry their identity proof to avoid the problem," official said. Though the authorities have clamped section 144 of the CrPC, still people from different parts of the state as well as the country are reaching the city for the VHP's Dharam Sabha programme on Sunday.

Meanwhile, District Magistrate Anil Kumar told reporters that the authorities are taking all measures so that the local people are not harassed by the security personnel. "We are in constant touch with the locals, there is no environment of fear. Both the programmes (Shiv Sena & VHP) have obtained prior permissions. They have ensured that the programmes will only be conducted on the conditions that were given to them," the DM said. UNI