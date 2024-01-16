Ayodhya's Ram Temple Commences Sacred Consecration Ceremonies

Witness the spiritual crescendo as Ayodhya's Ram Temple embarks on consecration rituals leading to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das details the intricate 'anushthan,' involving 11 priests invoking deities. Follow the schedule of adhivasas, teerth poojan, and other rituals culminating in the grand event at 12:20 pm on January 22.

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): The lead-up to the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir on January 22 saw the initiation of sacred rituals at the temple complex in Ayodhya. Chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das revealed that the rituals, integral to the consecration of the idol of Ram Lalla, will persist until January 21. Temple trust general secretary Champat Rai had earlier informed the press that on January 22, the essential rituals for 'Pran Pratishtha' would be conducted.



Acharya Satyendra Das elaborated, stating, "The 'anushthan' has commenced and will continue until January 22, the day of the consecration ceremony. Eleven priests are engaged in performing the rituals, invoking all the 'devis and devtas' (goddesses and gods)."



The trust outlined that the 'Pran Pratishtha' involves seven adhivasas, with a minimum of three adhivasas in practice. One hundred twenty-one 'acharyas' are participating in the rituals, under the supervision of Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid, who is overseeing, coordinating, and directing the proceedings. The principal 'acharya' overseeing the event is Laxmikant Dixit of Kashi.



The 'Pran Pratishtha' for the Ram temple is scheduled to commence at 12:20 pm on January 22, according to Rai.



The sequence of rituals leading up to the 'Pran Pratishtha' began with 'prayaschita' and 'karmakuti poojan,' as outlined in the schedule released by the Sri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Notable events include the completion of the idol's 'parisar pravesh' on January 17, followed by 'teerth poojan,' 'jal yatra,' and 'gandhadhivas' on January 18. Subsequent days feature rituals such as 'aushadhadhivas,' 'kesaradhivas,' 'ghritadhivas,' and 'dhanyadhivas' on January 19, 'sharkara dhivas,' 'phaladhivas,' and 'pushpadhivas' on January 20, and the completion of 'madhyadhivas' and 'shaiyadhivas' rituals on January 21, according to the provided schedule.

—Input from Agencies