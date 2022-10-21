Ayodhya's Modi visit security is tight

Ayodhya (The Hawk): Ayodhya will have strict security measures in place for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on Sunday. Celebrities, diplomats, foreign visitors, and Union Ministers are anticipated to attend the Deepotsav celebrations on Sunday. There will be important activities planned for Ram Katha Park. Modi is anticipated to stay in Ayodhya for more than four hours.

To close the gaps, security arrangements around Saket Inter College, Ram Katha Park, and Ram Ki Paidi were being evaluated. Modi is expected to arrive in a helicopter, therefore elaborate plans are being made to control traffic and the road from Saket Inter College. The entire area will continue to be off-limits to drivers. Senior administrative and police authorities have met with shop owners in Ayodhya to discuss their concerns and find a solution so they may carry on with their regular business.

The Ayodhya Vyapar Mandal's president, Nand Kumar Gupta, said: "The vendors and merchants who operate businesses in areas where festivities are planned will be unable to do their regular operations on Sunday, which also happens to be Diwali eve. We all want Deepotsav to be huge, and we'll give the planning our full support. However, until October 23, we must be given the room and chance to conduct business because it is the season of festivals." To supervise the security arrangements, an SPG team has already arrived in Ayodhya. The administration has decided to place 1.25 lakh diyas around the Ram Janmabhoomi complex to welcome the visitors because the Prime Minister is anticipated to visit the Ram temple that is currently under construction.

(Inputs from Agencies)