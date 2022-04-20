Ayodhya's Lord Ram is Madhya Pradesh Orchha's Ram Raja

Bhopal: As Ayodhya is ushering in a new era with the 'Bhoomi Pujan' for the Ram temple, about 500 km away in Madhya Pradesh's Orchha, home to the Ram Raja temple, enthusiasm is quite discernible. The Ram Raja temple will be specially decorated on August 5, the day of the 'Bhoomi Pujan' in Ayodhya. It is believed that Lord Ram was enthroned here not as a God but as a King.

Orchha, also known as the 'Ayodhya of Bundelkhand', is a city with a 600-year-old relationship with Ayodhya. Lord Ram is given a salute by the policemen during the 'aarti' performed four times a day. It is said that the devotees do not see the idol of Ram with their eyes but only seek his blessings by touching his feet. 'Paan' (betel leaves) along with a perfumed wick is offered to the devotees as 'prasad'.

Ancient documents reveal that King Madhukar Shah of the Orchha dynasty was a Krishna devotee and his wife Ganesh Kunwar was a Ram devotee. Arguments followed between the two regarding their devotion. When Madhukar Shah asked his queen to go to Vrindavan, she spoke about going to Ayodhya. The king sarcastically replied, "If your Ram really exists then bring him to Orchha from Ayodhya."

It is said that Ganesh Kunwar went to Ayodhya from Orchha and meditated for 21 days, but when Ram did not appear she was disappointed and jumped into the Sarayu river where Ram was seen in her lap.

Ganesh Kunwar then urged Lord Ram to visit Orchha. Lord Ram placed three conditions before her — I will be enthroned as a king in Orchha, where once I sit down, I will not get up from there and will only go to Orchha on foot on an auspicious day. The queen accepted all three conditions laid down by Lord Ram.

Local expert Pandit Jagdish Tiwari says according to the legend, the construction of the grand temple was going on when Ganesh Kunwar reached Orchha from Ayodhya with Lord Ram. The queen placed Ram in the kitchen from where he did not get up, as laid down in the three conditions.

The kitchen premises were then converted into a temple. This is the place where Lord Ram is the king that is why no leader, minister or official comes into the four-walled area of Orchha in a vehicle. Only Lord Ram is given a salute here.

Tiwari says during the day Lord Ram stays here but goes to Ayodhya to sleep. That is why it is said that "Lord Ram has two special residences — in the day he resides in Orchha and in the night in Ayodhya."

Orchha's Ram Raja temple will also be decorated in a grand manner on the occasion of the 'Bhoomi Pujan' in Ayodhya.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "Ram Raja ki Jai! Shri Ram Raja resides in Orchha, he is the king of the state. On August 4 and 5, Ram Raja temple will be specially decorated and special puja will be performed by the priests. To ensure the corona infection does not spread all residents in Orchha have been urged to stay at home and worship Ram Raja by lighting a small lamp on the pious occasion." (IANS)