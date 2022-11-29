AWS releases the Digital Sovereignty Pledge to safeguard clients' cloud-based assets

Las Vegas (The Hawk): Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud division of Amazon, has announced the "Digital Sovereignty Pledge," a commitment to provide its customers with the most sophisticated set of sovereignty controls and features available in the cloud, in an effort to give them more control over their digital assets.

With AWS, customers have always had control over where their data is stored. Customers can already deploy their data into any of the eight AWS Regions in Europe, for instance.

"We pledge to provide even more services and features to safeguard the data of our consumers. In addition, we pledge to build on our current capacities to offer even finer-grained data residency controls and transparency. According to Matt Garman, Senior Vice President of AWS Sales, Marketing, and Global Services, "We will also broaden data residency controls for operational data, such as identity and billing information.

Customers are dealing with a tremendous amount of complexity right now, and over the past 18 months, "many have told us they are concerned that they will have to choose between the full power of AWS and a feature-limited sovereign cloud solution that could limit their ability to innovate, transform, and grow," Garman said at the AWS "Re: Invent 2022" summit.

Currently, AWS offers users tools and options for encrypting data, whether it is in memory, at rest, or in transit.

Each and every AWS service already offers encryption, and the majority of those services additionally offer encryption using customer-managed keys that are inaccessible to AWS.

For our customers to be able to encrypt everything, anywhere, with encryption keys controlled within or outside the AWS Cloud, Garman stated, "We promise to continuing to develop and investing in more controls for sovereignty and encryption features."

The business promised to keep expanding its selection of sovereign and resilient choices so that customers may maintain operations in the face of disruption or disconnection.

In order to comply with changing privacy and sovereignty regulations, it was further stated, "We pledge to continue to provide the openness and business flexibility needed."

(Inputs from Agencies)