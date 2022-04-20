Awareness Programme To Avoid The Single Use Plastic

Single use plastic is one of the most prevalent causes of pollution including environmental as well as water pollution. It is hazardous for our health and there is a dire need to avoid this type of plastic in our daily activities with its eco-friendly replacement.Keeping this in view and as part of the celebrations being carried out under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav of, the Extension Division of Forest Research Institute, Dehradun organized an awareness programme on discouraging the single use plastic where a lecture was delivered on "Discouraging single use plastic" by Dr. Vineet Kumar, Scientist-G, Chemistry and Bio-Prospecting Division of the institute. Ms. Richa Misra, Head Extension Division welcomed all the participants and invited the Chief Guest Shri R. P. Singh, Head Silviculture & Forest Managemen Division to inaugurate the programme put introductory remarks. In his in inaugural speech, he mentioned that it is the time to stop the single use plastic with eco-friendly alternative and cotton and jute bags are better options to carry the material. Dr. Vineet Kumar spoke about the single use plastic and its types with their chemical structure. He mentioned that single use plastic is very harmful for human beings, animals and even marine biodiversity. The production of single use plastic bags and other plastic items releases toxic chemicals that can cause serious disease among those involved in the production of it. He suggested remedies from the single use plastic by the concept of reduce, reuse and recycle. The programme concluded with the Vote of thanks delivered by Dr. Charan Singh, Scientist-F, Extension Division of the institute.