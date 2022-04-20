Awareness Needed About Dangers Of Population Explosion: BJP MP

Dehradun: Nainital BJP MP Ajay Bhatt on Saturday underlined the need to create awareness among people about the dangers of population explosion saying it was a "drain" on the country''s resources.

He said India may soon become the world''s most populous country going by the rate at which its population is growing, which is a matter of concern.

"Apart from being a drain on our resources, an ever growing population like ours may also get in the way of India making the most of its demographic dividend," Bhatt said while talking to the media on World Population Day.

The 59-year-old said efforts should be made on a large scale to create awareness among people about the dangers of unbridled population growth. Last year, Bhatt had brought a private member''s bill on population control in the Parliament. PTI