Awareness booklet on Air Pollution released by Secretary, Environment Ministry

Chandigarh (The Hawk): A public awareness booklet on 'Air Pollution & COVID19 Mitigation Strategies' was released by Sh. R.P. Gupta, Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, New Delhi through a tweet.

The booklet is conceptualized and developed by Dr. Suman Mor, Chairperson, Department of Environment Studies, Panjab University, Chandigarh; and Dr. Ravindra Khaiwal, Additional Professor, Department of Community Medicine & School of Public Health, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh, India.

Shri R.P. Gupta mentioned that bringing awareness about air pollution sources (indoor and ambient) and associated health impacts in COVID-19 times has become of utmost importance. He added that addressing the issue of air pollution will help and lead to a decline in morbidity and mortality as well decline in respirable related illnesses like the COVID-19 pandemic. Shri Gupta highlighted that the infographic booklet would help to create awareness among the public to minimize the adverse health impact of air pollution & COVID-19.

Dr. Ravindra Khaiwal mentioned that Covid 19 has made everyone realize the need to adopt new normal to protect the health and environment.

Dr. Suman Mor, mentioned that booklet highlights simple steps to prevent COVID19 and protect our ecosystem to ensure environmental sustainability for future generations.

Prof. Raj Kumar, Vice-chancellor of Panjab University, and Prof. Jagat Ram, Director, PGIMER, Chandigarh, both appreciated the author's initiatives to create awareness about the COVID19 mitigation and air pollution reduction.







