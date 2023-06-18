Award Winning Singer Mary Millben To Perform During PM Modi's US Visit

Washington: Award-winning international singer Mary Millben will perform for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other guests at a diaspora reception hosted by the United States Indian Community Foundation (USICF) at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington, D.C. on June 23.

Millben has been formally invited by the Steering Committee to perform for PM Modi during his official state visit to the US from June 21-23. Millben will on the invitation of India's Permanent Representative to the UN, attend the 9th International Day of Yoga at the UN Headquarters (UNHQ) on June 21 with Prime Minister Modi on the UNHQ North Lawn.

Millben said: "I have great anticipation and excitement as the Prime Minister visits the United States next week. This visit celebrates the U.S.-India relationship, the world's two largest democracies and the most important relationship in the world today," said Millben. "I look forward to joining United Nations General Assembly President Csaba Korosi, Ambassador Ruchira Kamobj, and New York City Mayor Eric Adams in welcoming Prime Minister Modi for this first event in the United States," she said.

"I want to thank the Steering Committee for the thoughtful invitation. One earth, one family, one future, is the motto of the G20 Summit this year and a timely statement as we welcome the Prime Minister to the United States next week. This motto represents the sentiment of the important democratic alliance between the United States and India. Performing for this meaningful gathering of the Diaspora in Washington, D.C. to welcome Prime Minister Modi is a great honour. Our common bond in freedom and democracy positions the U.S.-India relationship to be the strongest force on earth for democracy, the best model for unity as a family, and the symbol of freedom for future generations to come," she further added. Mary made her first trip to India to perform at the celebrations of the 75th Anniversary of India's Independence. Mary made history as the first American and African American artist to be invited to India for the Independence Day observance and for an audience of 1.4 billion people.

The award-winning singer shares an intimate relationship with India, the Indian American community, and Indian communities across the world. Mary has become a leading advocate for the Indian people in the United States. Mary has been featured at The White House, the United States Congress, the 2016 RIO Olympics, the National Football League (NFL), National Basketball Association (NBA), Major League Baseball (MLB), off-Broadway, and in concert halls worldwide.

Millben in a video address said: "The United States is in full anticipation and great excitement for the official state arrival visit of his excellency Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

"Prime Minister, we share many common bonds. We are both people of strong faith. We both value a strong family, and we both believe that the greatest democratic virtue is freedom. The United States and India, the two largest democracies in the world, both share these common bonds of faith, family and freedom, as does the African American and Indian American communities," she said.

The award-winning singer added: "Having worked for a United States president and now performed for four consecutive US Presidents, I have known about the US, India relationship for some time now. This alliance is at its strongest, and that is much credit to Prime Minister Modi. I look forward to welcoming the Prime Minister to the United States next week, and I look forward to performing during the state arrival." —ANI