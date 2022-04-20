Award big motivation, want to strive harder for India: Vivek

New Delhi: Hockey India on Monday congratulated India midfielder Vivek Sagar Prasad on being adjudged FIH''s Rising Star of the Year 2019.

Vivek, who made his international debut in January 2018 during a tour to New Zealand, was part of the Indian team that won the FIH Men''s Hockey Series Finals in Bhubaneswar.

He said the recognition is a big motivation and he wants to strive harder. Vivek also played a key role in India''s performance in the Olympic qualifiers in November last year where they edged out Russia to earn a ticket to 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Vivek was up against Argentina''s Maico Casella, Australia''s Blake Govers, Zachary Wallace of Great Britain and Jonas De Geus of the Netherlands.

"This is a big moment for me and I thank everyone who voted for me. This comes as a big motivation to strive harder for the Indian team and give my best, as we aim to achieve higher goals for the country. I would also like to thank my teammates, especially the seniors who always motivated me. If I made any mistake, they encouraged me to give my best," said an elated Vivek, who had led the India U-18 team to silver medal at the 2018 Youth Olympics in Argentina.

Hockey India President Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad said, "I congratulate Vivek for winning the prestigious FIH Rising Star of the Year award. He has transitioned into the senior team well and has been effective in the midfield, carrying out his duties as expected. I wish him the best in his future endeavours and hope this award motivates him to do better for the team."

