Awadhe Warriors Aim To Continue Winning Streak Against Sindhu's Hunters

Lucknow: Awadhe Warriors will take on former champions Hyderabad Hunters in the Premier Badminton League (PBL) here on Sunday, hoping to continue their winning run here.

With the hosts starting their campaign on a high, the home fans will be hoping to cheer the blue brigade to victory against PV Sindhu''s Hunters. Awadhe Warriors have been bolstered by the return of former World No. 1 Christinna Pedersen, who also has two Olympic medals on her resume.

"I always love playing here in India and especially at PBL where I have so many fond memories. It has been a great start for the team and we hope to continue the momentum," said Pedersen.

The Hyderabad team could not get off to a winning start despite the presence of the reigning world champion Sindhu and Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Sikki Reddy.

While the Rio Olympic silver medallist did not put a foot wrong in her commanding win over young Gayatri Gopichand of the high-flying Chennai Superstarz, the Hunters failed to bag a win in all the other categories. Irrespective of the outcome in their solitary match so far in the fifth edition of the PBL, there have been a few positives. Priyanshu Rajawat was a revelation against Lakshya Sen in an exhilarating face-off between the two rising stars and Sindhu is looking forward to build on these as they aim for their maiden win this season. "After a couple of pretty good training sessions, we are upbeat despite the loss in our first match. There were quite a few encouraging performances which we hope to convert into wins. This is a new leg and we are looking forward to put in our best efforts," said the world No. 6. PTI