Avril Lavigne performs at Special Olympics opening ceremony

Los Angeles: Pop star Avril Lavigne performed at the opening ceremony of the 2015 Special Olympics World Games to sing her latest track "Fly". The 30-year-old "Girlfriend" hitmaker, who has been recovering from Lyme disease, express her gratitude and happiness at being able to perform at the ceremony, on her Instagram page, reported E! Online. "I just sang Fly on stage for the FIRST time... All the way through live tonight in rehearsal. "Making what feels like the impossible possible... Fighting through Lyme Disease. 'Just Reach Up Don't Give Up' so happy to be working with the Special Olympics LA 2015. Grateful." Lavigne, who was diagnosed shortly after her 30th birthday last October and became bedridden, said performing after more than a year is like a "second shot at life." "Honestly, I felt very, very loved. And it sounds silly saying it, but I really truly did feel my fans through the process. "For me, it's like a second shot at life. I really just want to go out there and truly do what I love so I'm so excited for life after this," she said. PTI