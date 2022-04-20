Avoid unwanted pregnancy with this app

This new app can help you prevent pregnancy.

US' Food and Administration (FDA) has approved an app 'Natural Cycles', designed to track fertility and prevent pregnancy. the app has been tagged as a contraceptive by the FDA.

According to Dr. Terri Cornelison, assistant director for the health of women in the FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health, The app can provide an effective method of contraceptive if used carefully. He also specified that no form of contraception provides 100% protection, reported CNN.

As part of the agency's new Digital Health Innovation Action Plan, initiated to fast track approval for new low-to-moderate-risk devices, FDA, on Friday, also approved a vaginal ring contraceptive. Designed by the global nonprofit research organization, one vaginal ring lasts for an entire year.

The app keeps a track of sperm survival rates, body temperature and menstrual cycles to predict the number of days a woman will be fertile.

Talking all these factors into consideration, the app warns if there is a risk of an un-wanted pregnancy with red light and five show a green light to if it's safe to have unprotected sex.

Developed by nuclear physicist Elina Berglund Scherwitzl, the app was first launched in Sweden in 2014. The app was meant to be used by the women who were trying to get pregnant. The app has also been certified by the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency.

The company assures that the app is 93% use effective. However, the app's reliability has been questioned by a hospital in Sweden, claiming that around 37 women had to sought to abortions at its facilities even after using Natural Cycles as a birth control method.