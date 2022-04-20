Avian Influenza Scare: Preventive Measures In Place At Lucknow Zoo, Birds Being Monitored

Lucknow/Bareilly: Following the confirmation of bird flu in samples collected from the Kanpur zoo, the Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden in Lucknow is opting for preventive measures and keeping a close watch on the birds kept in the bird enclosure, officials said on Sunday.

"No case (of bird flu) has been reported here, yet we are taking all the preventive measures. The virus spreads from the excreta of migratory birds and our effort is to ensure that it does not come here," zoo Director RK Singh said.

Bottles containing a solution of potassium permanganate have been kept at the gates of the zoo so that the visitors enter the premises disinfected, he said.

"We are maintaining a watch on the birds'' enclosure. If any unusual behaviour is seen in any bird, it will be taken to the isolation ward," Singh added.

In Bareilly, arrangements to provide drinking water to migratory birds have been shut and reflectors are being installed at the Central Avian Research Institute (CARI).

"In order to ensure that migratory birds do not enter the CARI campus through the aerial route, reflectors are being installed on a war footing. The lower branches of the trees on the roadside have been cut, so that the birds do not drop their excreta on the road," Acting Director of the institute Sanjeev Kumar said.

The Centre on Saturday said the outbreak of bird flu or avian influenza has been reported in Uttar Pradesh, taking the number of affected states in the country to seven.

Besides Uttar Pradesh, the other six states where bird flu has been confirmed are Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials on Friday to remain alert in view of the bird-flu cases reported from various parts of the country.

He asked the officials to relieve the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in Bareilly of all responsibilities relating to COVID-19 so that it can concentrate on bird flu and its testing, an official release said.

Holding a review meeting with senior officials, the chief minister pointed out that every year in winter, migratory birds arrive in large numbers in Allahabad, where the Magh Mela is also organised.

Thus, there is a need to take extra precautions in view of the bird-flu scare, he said.

The chief minister directed the Prayagraj Mela Pradhikaran to make people aware of the matter and also asked the mela authority to publicise that pilgrims should not feed the birds. —PTI