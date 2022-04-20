Average time spent on smartphone up 25% to 6.9 hours amid pandemic: Vivo report

New Delhi: Average usage of smartphones by Indians is estimated to have gone up 25 percent to almost 7 hours a day as people depend on these gadgets for work/study from home and entertainment amid the pandemic, a report said.

The study, commissioned by handset maker Vivo and conducted by CMR, said the average time spent on smartphones in a day has been on the rise with average usage growing 11 percent to 5.5 hours in March 2020 (pre-COVID) from about 4.9 hours on average in 2019.

This has grown by another 25 percent to 6.9 hours April onwards (post-COVID), the report titled 'Smartphones and their impact on human relationships 2020', said.

The report noted that since lockdown, Indians have been spending more time on their smartphone for work from home (75 percent increase), calling (63 percent rise), and OTT (over the top services like Netflix, Spotify etc) that has seen 59 percent growth in time spent on smartphones.

There has also been a 55 percent increase in time spent on social media, and 45 percent rise in time spent gaming on smartphones. Interestingly, the average duration of clicking pictures and taking selfies has increased from 14 minutes to 18 minutes in a day.

—IANS