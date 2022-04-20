Average Temp Of Human Body Is 98 Degrees F, Not 98.6 Degrees: AIIMS Medics

Rishikesh (The Hawk): Average temperature of human body is not 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit but 98 degrees. It has revealed the fact by Medical research conducted by AIIMS Rishikesh. Apart from this, it has been also concluded that the symptoms of fever begin only when the body temperature exceeds 99.1 degrees Fahrenheit. The research has been published in a pre-print journal for review. It will be published later in the main journal for public use.

After conducting research, in the year 1886, scientist Wunderlich found that the average temperature of human body is 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit. In general, an increase in body temperature beyond this is considered a fever. Whereas, along with the rise in the cut-off temperature of the body, it should be considered a fever only when certain symptoms emerge. Dr. PK Panda, Associate Professor, Department of General Medicine, AIIMS Rishikesh, and members of his research team (Dr. Nitin, Dr.Yogesh, Dr. Ajit) conducted a follow-up study on the subject to find various answers to fever.

Dr. Panda said that the conclusion of the research done is important for all of us. AIIMS researchers have concluded this after researching this topic for 1 year. A total of 144 participants were included in the research. The temperature of all these participants was recorded at least 3 times each day for the whole year. In this way, 23 thousand 851 figures were recorded in this entire research.

Researcher Dr. Nitin told about this research that all the 144 people involved in the research were given digital thermometers to measure the temperature. Self-monitoring of oral temperature with a thermometer data was recorded in the thermometry diary. In view of the need for detailed study, in this research data was collected in 3 phases on general people, people with fever and people with post-fever condition. It was found that the average temperature of all participants was more or less 100.25 degrees to 1.44 degrees. While the normal temperature was found to be 99.1 degrees after the fever subsided. This means that only when the temperature of the mouth in the body is more than 99.1 degrees, it can be considered in the definition of fever.

Head of the research team Dr. PK Panda said there were similar trends among men and women. Whereas the temperature after fever was higher than the temperature before fever. He said that on the basis of this research, it can be said that during the last 150 years, the average body temperature of a person seems to be decreasing continuously. However, in this case he has just stated the need for certification of human body temperature. He said that it is yet to be evaluated. Only after evaluation can it be used in clinical practice.