Avast appoints Nick Viney to lead Telco, IoT security business

New Delhi: Digital security provider Avast on Wednesday announced the appointment of industry veteran Nick Viney as Senior Vice President and General Manager for its Telco, Internet of Things (IoT) and Family business unit.

In his role, Viney will oversee Avast''s global strategy for the business unit and will lead the development of the company''s position in smart home security while expanding its overall portfolio of security products and partners including telecommunications providers and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

Viney joins Avast from Cyber 1, a publicly listed enterprise cybersecurity provider, where he was Group CEO.

Prior to that, he held Regional Vice President roles at McAfee in both the consumer and corporate sectors during his time there.

"Avast is a company I have long admired for its commitment to innovation, focus on the customer and for its mission to make the world a safer place for everyone, particularly the most vulnerable in our society," Viney said on his appointment.

"These are values I have stood by throughout my entire career and I''m looking forward to leading some important projects for the company that are tackling real-world cybersecurity problems and issues for consumers today."

Viney also held leadership positions within the consumer, SMB and enterprise business units at Google and Microsoft.

His experience covers multiple channels to market including the mobile and carrier sector and the IoT market as well as OEM and retail.

