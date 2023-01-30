    Menu
    Avalanche Over Dhauli Ganga Tributary Near Malari In U'khand

    Avalanche Over Dhauli Ganga Tributary Near Malari

    Chamoli: An avalanche hit Uttarakhand near the border village of Malari in Chamoli district on Monday, an official said. The avalanche occurred over the Kunti, a tributary of the Dhauli Ganga river near Malari, District Information Officer Ravindra Singh Negi said. However, there is no report of any damage to life and property, he said. Avalanches over the Kunti are common around this time of the year. A road from Joshimath goes to Malari, which is located in the Niti valley about 50 kilometres away from the subsidence-hit town. —PTI

