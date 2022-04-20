Avail funds for small business with a business loan from Ziploan

New Delhi: MSMEs contribute to a great extent when it comes to the GDP of the nation and to assist these micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME), the government of India had declared a Rs 3 lakh crore Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) for small and medium sized enterprises under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan package which is valid till March 21, 2021.

Moreover, MSMEs who are looking for an MSME loan can also avail the same from Ziploan.

Ziploan always believes in encouraging and motivating MSME organizations to step forward and contribute to the nation, and with the help of Ziploan business loan, it becomes quite quick as well as hassle-free to boost up the slow-moving business.

Ziploan offer MSME loan up to Rs 7.5 lakh in order to meet the financial requirements of the business owners. Business owners can avail an unsecured MSME loan without any collateral in just 3 days* once they submit all the required documents online.

Easy application and quick disbursal process

MSME owners who are looking to avail a business loan can apply for it online through the Ziploan website or even through the mobile loan app in order to avoid any delays. All they need to do is:

* Fill the business loan form with the basic details

* Upload all the relevant documents

* Get a business loan approval and a loan disbursal within 3 days (Moreover, Ziploan also offer same-day approvals along with the disbursals within three days after the documents are submitted and verified).

Once Ziploan completes the basic eligibility and credit checks, the online business loan is disbursed directly to the business owner's bank account, so that he/she can use it for various purpose like in the event of an emergency, or for a big project, etc.

Small business loan of up to Rs 7.5 lakh

While looking for a business growth or expansion, revamping the existing business in some form or the other is also an option. For instance, investing in getting a larger customer base, buy new equipments, manage cash flow etc.

All of these initiatives need funds, and with Ziploan MSME Loan, availing a business loan up to 7.5 lacs is possible, even without any collateral. These unsecured business loan help businesses in order to meet their various expenses, and meet various capital requirements.

Variable tenure for easy repayment

To make sure that the repayment does not become a burden, Ziploan repayment tenure starts from 12 months to 36 months. And hence, a business owner gets much time to repay the MSME loan amount. For financial planning, business owners can also make use of Ziploan business loan EMI calculator and plan for future. Ziploan EMI calculator is very easy and simple to use. Simply enter the loan amount, tenure, business loan interest rate, and the business owner will easily know how much EMI he has to pay.

Moreover, Ziploan offer MSME loans at no prepayment charges once the business owner has paid the first 6 EMIs (excluding pre-EMI).

Simple eligibility and minimal documentation

Ziploan provides business loans on simple and easy to meet eligibility terms. As per Ziploan business loan eligibility criteria, a business owner can obtain a business loan if:

* Is aged between 23 and 65 years

* Business vintage of 2 years

* Zipscore of minimum 750

* ITR of last 2 years

The business loan eligibility terms needs to be met in order to secure a small business loan for a business venture which is a quite hassle-free as well.

To avail MSME loan, business owners need to submit a very minimal set of documents which includes the following:

* Identity proof

* Address proof

* Financial documents

* Business ownership proof

