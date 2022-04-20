Autonomy Resolution Was Rejected By Vajpayee: Jitendra

Jammu: Union Minister and Lok Sabha MP, Dr Jitendra Singh on Saturday said that the so-called Autonomy resolution passed by the National Conference-led Government was summarily rejected by the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and the rejection meekly accepted by the National Conference leadership without any sign of protest.

"Not only this, even after that, the then Chief Minister Dr Farooq Abdullah continued as Chief Minister while his son Omar Abdullah continued as Union MoS in the Centre," Dr Singh said while addressing a public rally in Ramnagar tehsil of Udhampur district.

Therefore, he said, even the people in Kashmir valley are no longer ready to take this double-faced jargon seriously, because by now, these Kashmir-centric political parties have earned the dubious reputation of talking autonomy when out of power and speaking just the reverse when in power. Hitting out at the Congress party, Dr Singh said, soon after BJP's resounding victory in the recently held local body polls, the Congress and its allies including National Conference had mocked the BJP for having gone down in vote share but still celebrating the victory. "Where are these leaders now," he asked adding that when BJP has gained in vote share in Madhya Pradesh and, going by the same formula put forward by Congress and its allies, these Parties should have hailed the BJP on the basis of vote share, even though Congress has formed the government in Madhya Pradesh.

Dr Singh called upon the BJP Karyakartas to move ahead with full self-confidence and assured that BJP government will return with a decisive majority under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dr Singh earlier, also inaugurated the vital Road Bridge on River Tawi enroute Udhampur to Ramnagar.

Dr Singh said, this bridge could have been constructed over the last 65 years also, but could not happen because of the misplaced priorities of the earlier MPs and earlier governments. UNI