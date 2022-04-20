Autonomy of NSFs must be maintained at all costs: Rijiju

New Delhi: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said in a statement on Saturday that the National Sports Code must be adhered to and autonomy of National Sports Federations should be protected at all cost. Rijiju''s statement comes after it recently emerged that Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra alleged interference by the ministry in the functioning of NSFs.

"I''ve been made aware of some concerns of Indian Olympic Association President, Narinder Dhruv Batra and news published in some section of media regarding autonomous functioning of National Sporting Federations (NSFs) vis-a-vis perceived control of the Sports Ministry and SAI on their day- to-day functioning," said Rijiju.

"While reviewing the critical sporting activities, the autonomous functioning of the National Sports Federations must be maintained at any cost. Adherence to National Sports Code and Good Governance in NSFs are cornerstones of transparency and fairness in all it''s conducts.

"Govt is committed to provide necessary support to NSFs for the promotion of sports and to ensure the well-being of our athletes is not compromised."

Rijiju however also said that consultation and coordination between the ministry, IOA and the NSFs must continue and relationships should not be dampened due to the conduct of any individual.

"Regular consultation and discussion amongst the stakeholders at various levels must be smooth but undesirable conduct by individuals at any circumstances should not dampen our cooperation spirit and any remark made by individuals at certain situations should not be treated as a matter of policy. We are determined to work together to realise the dream of making India a sports superpower," he said.

