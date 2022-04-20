Automation drive in IT industry: Middle managers face an uncertain future

BENGALURU: Among the normally strait-laced board members of software services companies, the word "bloody" is seldom the adjective of choice. But of late, this word that conjures up gory images has been employed by three doyens of information technology to describe what lies ahead as far as the jobs scenario for mid-managers is concerned. Such managers account for 10-15% of the payroll at companies including Tata Consultancy ServicesBSE 1.84 %, InfosysBSE -0.78 % and Wipro, according to HR executives. Many of these mid-managers have 6-12 years of experience, and have grown into roles involving allocating engineers for projects, managing software quality and training fresh hires. Now, many have grown to become managers monitoring armies of coders. In this journey, most have forgotten basic technical skills and have even not refreshed their understanding of latest technology. They face a double whammy of employers' scrutiny, and an onslaught of software robots taking over many of their monitoring tasks. THE PYRAMID MODEL As these companies continue to hire and train armies of fresh engineering graduates who can be billed to customers within months, they are realising the pyramid model has problems. "There's fat in the pyramid," said the HR head at one of the top Indian software companies.