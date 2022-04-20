Auto Component Maker Motherson Sumi Re-Opens Most Plants Globally

Noida: Specialised automotive component maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL) said on Wednesday that more than 80 out of its 152 manufacturing facilities across the world are now operational.

While 30 per cent of them are now running at more than 80 per cent capacities, rest of them are at up to 50 per cent capacities, and slowly and steadily gearing up. The company said that it has obtained necessary approvals from the concerned authorities in respective regions in relation to plant operations.

"Rest of the plants are being prepared to be in a ready state as per post-COVID requirements and once the permissions are obtained, these plants too will start operating," it said in a statement.

Motherson Sumi said all necessary precautions are being taken by the teams in adherence with post-COVID 19 guidelines issued by various governments.

"Our teams across the globe are working closely with the governments and local administrations to ensure smooth functioning of the facilities," it said.

MSSL is one of the world's leading specialised automotive component manufacturing companies for original equipment manufacturers. It was established in 1986 as a joint venture with Sumitomo Wiring Systems. With a diverse global customer base of nearly all leading automobile manufacturers globally, the company has a presence in 41 countries across five continents. —ANI



