Authors Must Give Creative Direction To Burning Current Issues Of Society: UP CM

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said literature is the mirror of the society.

"Society gets a direction according to contemporary creations. If the efforts are made to confine creativity in a group, regionality or casteism, it not only disrupts the literary practice, but also causes irreparable damage to the society and the nation. The society gets confused by this and a confused society can never achieve its goal," said the CM.

The Chief Minister was addressing the prize distribution ceremony and felicitation function during the 43rd foundation day of the Hindi Sansthan here on Monday.

He said indulging in literary practice is invaluable. "It does not strive for any award. When Hindi institute and any other literary platform gives importance to this practice, it boosts the pride of such institutions and motivates those working in this field," he said.

The Chief Minister said Rajshri Purushottam Das Tandon was instrumental in getting Hindi the status of an official language. "Atal Bihari Vajpayee, revered on international forums, gave Hindi a new height and identity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking this forward. He made the country and the world realize the power of India through his speeches in Hindi at national and international forums," he said.

In his appeal to writers working in the field of literature, the Chief Minister said that the writing should make an attempt to give a constructive direction to the burning and current problems of the society. "Create such literature which contains the sense of welfare of the people and the nation, and the society gets new direction and inspiration," he said. "Our aim is to make the official language Hindi a bridge for the unity of a diverse India. Therefore, here we are honouring people from different regions of the country," he said. On the occasion, students who had secured a good position in Hindi literature in UP Board examinations were also honoured. UNI