Authorities Mulling To Do Ram Temple Bhumi Pujan Through Video Conferencing

Ayodhya: The much-publicised Bhumi pujan for commencing construction of a grand Ram Temple at Ayodhya, slated for April 30, could be held through video-conferencing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat were slated to grace the occasion, but now, it is expected that they will only participate though web.

Earlier, it was reported that the date of bhumi pujan could be extended due to lockdown, but the Ramjanambhoomi Tirath Khetra Trust is now considering to hold a small function on the day. Trust's General Secretary Champat Rai said here on Monday that they are considering several options and holding the function through video-conferencing was one of it. 'We can hold a small function through video conferencing now and when the situation normalise, we can go for a big programme," said Mr Rai, adding that it will be finalised in the coming days.

Though the Trust has not officially announced April 30 as the date for Bhumi Pujan, but preparation had started for it long back.

April 30 is an auspicious day of the Hindu calendar, which is Baishakh Shukl Saptami, and the saints are eager to do the bhumi pujan on that day only.

On March 25, the idols of Ram Lalla and others were shifted to a new makeshift temple in presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, clearing the area for a grand Ram temple.

On November 9, the Supreme Court had delivered it's historic judgement, giving the entire Ramjanambhoomi land for Ram temple and asked the government to prove five acres land to the for minority community at an alternative place.

The UP government had already given the required land on the border of Ayodhya district, which has been accepted by the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board. UNI