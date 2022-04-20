Author Nikhil Raj debuts with audiobook ''Das''

New Delhi: Debut author Nikhil Raj has launched an audiobook titled "Das." The book features popular readers narrating each of the 15 chapters and the epilogue of his first novel that revolves around the life of an entrepreneur based in Mumbai.

Comedians Daniel Fernandes and Abish Mathew, acclaimed Chef Thomas Zacharias, actors Mantra Mugdh, Hazel Keech, Preetika Chawla, RJ Rohini Ramanathan, musicians Nikhil D''Souza and Maalavika Manoj are some of the diverse voices that are a part of this project.

Internationally acclaimed comic-strip writer Stephan Pastis of "Pearls Before Swine" fame has also lent his voice for the audiobook.

Talking about his inspiration to release his debut book in audio format, Raj tells IANSlife: "It might sound strange but I believe that the fact that I am not a full time writer was a big part of the choice to experiment with the release format."

He added: "It gave me the ability to take a chance and deviate from the traditional route with a publisher. I was lucky enough to have access to an amazing bunch of people that liked the story enough to lend their voices to it. People from various backgrounds coming together for a story brings so much flavour to the project."

The story follows the exploits of the protagonist Vikas Das, an entrepreneur. It chronicles a phase in his life following a dispute with his business partner that his friends affectionately refer to as his ''divorce''. With an accelerating plot, the story weaves through the psyche of a young man grappling with a drinking habit and the knack for finding himself in strange predicaments.

The release and recording of this audiobook is a 100 per cent independent endeavour and I believe the love and care that went into it shines through, says Raj.

The ebook the novel is also available on the website and you can find the audiobook on Youtube and Spotify.

