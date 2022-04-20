Authenticity Was Key In Designing 'Bombay Velvet' Costumes: Shivan & Narresh

Mumbai: Designer duo Shivan & Narresh, who designed for actress Anushka Sharma's character in one of the sequences in "Bombay Velvet", say authenticity towards the essence of the 1950s era was the key in designing the vintage costumes. Directed by Anurag Kashyap and having a star studded cast of Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka, Karan Johar, Satyadeep Mishra, Kay Kay Menon, Vivaan Shah and Siddhartha Basu, the movie features vintage swimwear and bodysuits that capture the essence of the 1950s and 1960s jazz era in the city. "Authenticity towards the essence of the era with respect to fabrics and techniques was key to designing the vintage costumes for 'Bombay Velvet'. Making swimsuits out of woven fabrics and lending elasticity through various techniques of rouching and smocking, much like in that decade, was followed to retain the authenticity," Shivan Bhatiya said. "Stylistically, the project needed high-waisted bralette bikinis in vintage fruit, foliage and monochorome prints, similar to the ones worn by Parsi women back in 1960s Bombay," added Narresh Kukreja. Some of the scenes of the film bring into focus elaborate corsets that have been created with much precision to create illusions of bold skin show. The project took two months to achieve the required looks, where different designs were developed and crafted. The film hit Indian theatres on Friday.