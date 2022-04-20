    Menu
    Austria Confirms Summer Meeting Of Islamists With Vienna Attacker

    April20/ 2022


    Vienna: Austria on Monday confirmed reports that the jihadist who killed four people in a shooting rampage in Vienna last week held a summer meeting not only with people from Germany who were under observation but also with two men since arrested in Switzerland.

    "A meeting took place in Vienna among the people (you) addressed from Germany and Switzerland but there were also people present at the meeting with the later assailant who were arrested in the context of the investigation," Director General for Public Security Franz Ruf told a news conference.

    —REUTERS

