Austria's Hoelzl takes double win in women's ski jumping WC

Berlin: Chiara Hoelzl of Austria has won the two competitions of the women''s ski jumping World Cup in Oberstdorf, Germany this weekend, retaking the overall points lead.

The 22-year-old Austrian posted two jumps of 130 meters and 141.5 meters on Saturday to score 284.9 points, and then landed another two of 127.5 meters and 129 meters on Sunday''s final for a total of 287.6 points, beating two-time runner-up Maren Lundby from Norway by 8.7 points and 2.3 points respectively, reports the Xinhua news agency.

Daniela Iraschko-Stolz of Austria took third on Saturday despite a 25th-placed finish in the qualifiers, while her compatriot Marita Kramer took another bronze after posting the longest jump of 137 meters in the second run.

The weekend''s action sees Hoelzl retake the overall lead in the World Cup with 830 points, 15 points ahead of Lundby, while Eva Pinkelnig ranks third with 719 points.

Chinese jumper Li Xueyao failed to qualify for the finals in both events, finishing 38th and 33rd in the qualifiers.

