Australians warned of increased bushfire risk this summer

Australia Braces: Rising Bushfire Risk Looms as Hot, Dry Conditions Set Stage for Challenging Summer Ahead.

Canberra: Australia faces increased bushfire risk this summer with hot and dry conditions expected to persist into the new year for many locations, the fire and emergency service authorities said on Thursday.



Abundant vegetation growth supported by previous La Nina rainfall will continue to dry throughout summer, increasing the flammability of fuel loads, the National Council for Fire and Emergency Services (AFAC) said in its Seasonal Bushfire Outlook for summer 2023.



These factors are driving an increased risk of fire for large areas of Queensland, New South Wales and the Northern Territory, as well as locations in Tasmania, Victoria, South Australia and Western Australia,reports Xinhua news agency.



The report serves as a strong reminder to communities and businesses across the country to prepare for bushfires and monitor local conditions, the council said.



"An increased risk of bushfire makes it even more important for you to take action. Wherever you live, work or visit this summer, know where to find bushfire information, prepare your property, and talk to your family and friends about what you will do in an emergency," AFAC CEO Rob Webb was quoted as saying in a news release.



Australia has experienced record-breaking dry conditions and warmer-than-average temperatures during early spring.

—IANS