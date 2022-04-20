Australian treasurer accused of racism towards Hindus

Canberra: Australia's Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has been accused of making "racist" comments about Hinduism in the parliament.

Frydenberg made several references to Hinduism and other Indian religions in Parliament on Thursday while responding to the Opposition Labor Party's proposal to pursue a "wellbeing budget."

"They (Labor) are inspired by their spiritual leader, the member for Rankin," he said, referring to Labor's treasury spokesperson Jim Chalmers.

"I was thinking yesterday, as the member for Rankin was coming into the chamber fresh from his Ashram deep in the mountains of the Himalayas barefoot in the chamber, robes flowing, incense burning, beads in one hand, wellbeing budget in the other, I thought to myself: 'What yoga position the member for Rankin would assume ... to deliver the first wellbeing budget?'"

In a statement issued on Saturday night, the Hindu Council of Australia described the comments as "brazen, racist and Hindu-phobic," calling for an apology.

"The comments made by Mr Frydenberg are derisive and very offensive to the Hindu community," the statement said.

It also criticized Prime Minister Scott Morrison and other senior members of the government for laughing at Frydenberg's statement.

"What is more unsettling to the Hindu community is that the floor of the house, the shrine of democracy, was used as the stage to disrespect the Hindu community," the council said.

"This behavior shows a lack of respect to the Hindu community and undermines deep faith in multiculturalism that we all, as Australians, are so proud about." Enditem