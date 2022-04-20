Australian Open, Day 8: Serena, Cibulkova, Keys, Wawrinka enter quarter-finals

Melbourne: Serena Williams displayed all her fighting qualities to grind down the dangerous Garbine Muguruza and stay alive at the Australian Open Monday, but two-time champion Victoria Azarenka was bundled out. The world number one battled back from a set down in a tense centre court match against the 24th seeded Spaniard to win 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 and make the quarter-finals, staying on track for a 19th Grand Slam title and her sixth at Melbourne. "I didn`t start out so well and she did everything she needed to do in the first set," said Williams, who can lose her top ranking if she exits and Maria Sharapova wins the tournament. "I just decided to do my best, stay focused and relax." Williams was seen coughing throughout the match and confessed that "I`ve been a little sick in the last couple of days". She will next face last year`s finalist Dominika Cibulkova, the 11th seeded Slovak who ended the comeback from injury of Azarenka in three tight sets. Her sister Venus has a chance of joining them in the last eight, facing gritty Polish sixth seed Agnieszka Radwanska in a night match with the evergreen 34-year-old in the second week of a Slam for the first time since Wimbledon 2011. Related Photo Gallery Australian Open 2015 World number one Novak Djokovic takes on unseeded Gilles Muller of Luxembourg later Monday with the winner playing Canadian eighth seed Milos Raonic or Spanish 12th seed Feliciano Lopez in the last eight. Defending men`s champion Stan Wawrinka meets Spaniard Guillermo Garcia-Lopez with the victor battling it out with Japanese superstar Kei Nishikori or Spanish terrier David Ferrer for a spot in the semi-finals.Cibulkova, who lost in the 2014 decider to Li Na, went into her match as an underdog against Azarenka, who had beaten her seven times in their nine previous meetings. But she said her self belief blossomed as she stepped back onto Rod Laver Arena, the scene of her best Grand Slam performance. "I just walked on the court and all the memories came to my mind and I was just thinking `I`m a great player, I can do it, I just have to believe in myself`," she said after the fiercly contested match. Cibulkova had plenty to play for -- she has struggled at Grand Slams since last year`s Australian Open and a loss would have sent her tumbling out of the top 20 for the first time since 2010. Despite her disappointment Azarenka said she was content with what she had achieved so far this year on the comeback trail, including a defeat of eighth seed Caroline Wozniacki in round two. "I take it as progress. I think there are a lot of the positive things to take from here," said Azarenka, who won the Melbourne title in 2012 and 2013 but struggled with a string of foot injuries and depression last year. "It`s a good start. There was some good quality of tennis today, even though the result is not the one that I wanted and not what I was looking for. "But I need to be realistic a little bit and keep working hard and try to sharpen my game. I need to be more consistent and I need to be able to take my opportunities when I have them. "But overall, I can be pretty happy. But I`m such a perfectionist that I don`t want to be satisfied." Defending champion Stan Wawrinka won a thrilling fourth set tiebreaker to down Spain`s Guillermo Garcia-Lopez and book a place in the quarter-finals today. The Swiss fourth seed prevailed 7-6 (7/2), 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (10/8) in just over three hours and will play either Japan`s Kei Nishikori or Spain`s David Ferrer in the last eight. Garcia-Lopez, who knocked Wawrinka out in the first round at last year`s French Open, had four set points at 6-2 in the tiebreaker to take the match into a fifth set before the defending champion clawed back. Wawrinka held match point at 7-6 before the Spaniard got a fifth set point only to again be denied. The Swiss then clinched it on his second match point. Wawrinka looked to be travelling to a straight sets victory after winning the first two sets and up a break in the third, before the Garcia-Lopez fightback on Margaret Court Arena. "That was a really tough battle today. I was up two sets and a break after it was really tough to get the first set," Wawrinka said. "I am happy to get through after three hours. It was a good level and it`s good to make one more round. "We have already played a big match at the French Open and it`s always tough to play him, he plays with a good rhythm and he puts a lot of pressure on you from the baseline, but I served well," he added. Both players got four service breaks each, while Wawrinka hit 70 winners and made 61 unforced errors. He served at 63 percent and won 76 percent of his first serves. Former Grand Slam champion Lindsay Davenport`s protege Madison Keys won her all-American clash with Madison Brengle to reach quarter-finals. Unseeded world number 35 Keys downed Brengle, also unseeded, 6-2, 6-4 to set up a last eight meeting with either fellow American Venus Williams, seeded 18, or Polish sixth seed Agnieszka Radwanska. AFP