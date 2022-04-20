Australian High Commissioner calls on AP CM

Amaravati: Australian High Commissioner to India, Barry O' Farrell, along with the country's Consul General at Chennai, Sarah Kirlew, called on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Joined by the High Commission's first secretary (political) Jay Sangani and government relations manager Svetha Venkatram, the Australian delegation discussed about opportunities for building assets in the state, through infrastructure projects such as ports, industrial parks and desalination plants which can be monetized over the long term.

Farrell and others deliberated about financing, exploring funding and asset recycling where government assets can be monetised for a win-win partnership.

The delegation which met Reddy late on Tuesday also touched upon the possibility of collaboration in education and skill development.

They discussed about the possibility of Australian universities tying up the best varsities in the southern state and also leveraging the collaboration to develop joint research and development programmes.

"Collaboration with University of Curtin to set up a university centre of excellence focussed on mining in collaboration with Australian government in Visakhapatnam," said an official.

Likewise, the diplomats talked about engaging more to diversify the trade baskets of Andhra Pradesh and Australia, leveraging the proximity and coastal region of the state for enhancing trade in critical minerals such as Lithium, coal and also liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Similarly, the diplomats informed the Chief Minister that the government of Australia has also expressed interest to partner with the state in the Med Tech zone in research and development.

Few days ago, the same Australian delegation called upon Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan.

--IANS