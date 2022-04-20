Australian Haddin retires from ODIs

Sydney;: Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Brad Haddin announced his retirement from One-Day International (ODI) cricket on Sunday. He made the announcement as he prepares to fly out for Australia's Test tours of the West Indies and England on Monday morning. The decision brings to a close Haddin's 126-match ODI career that began against Zimbabwe at Hobart in January 2001 and culminated in Australia's World Cup victory over New Zealand at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on March 29. Throughout his ODI career, Haddin claimed 170 catches and 11 stumpings, leaving him with the third most dismissals for an Australia wicketkeeper behind Adam Gilchrist and Ian Healy. With the bat he scored 3,122 runs at an average of 31.53 with a top score of 110. "I have had a privileged one-day career and I have been fortunate enough to be involved in three World Cups and now is the right time to walk away. Not many players get to write a script like mine at the end of their careers," said Haddin. "I have been lucky enough to do just that after winning a World Cup on home soil. I leave the team with Australia ranked No.1 in the world and I am proud of everything we have achieved." Cricket Australia (CA) Chief Executive Officer James Sutherland also congratulated the 37-year-old. "Australian cricket congratulates Brad on a fine ODI career. Throughout the years he well and truly maintained Australia's proud tradition of outstanding wicketkeeper-batsmen in limited overs cricket. He leaves big shoes to fill as a talented player and important senior figure within the team," said Sutherland. "Whenever Brad wore the green and gold, he always gave maximum effort and he should be incredibly proud of his achievements. We thank him for his wonderful contribution to one-day cricket and look forward to his continued performances at Test level as the team works hard to retain the Frank Worrell Trophy and the Ashes." IANS