Australian Deputy PM Marles, Foreign Minister Wong meet NSA Ajit Doval

Strengthening Bonds: India and Australia discuss strategic cooperation, global challenges, and shared values in a high-level meeting.

New Delhi [India]: Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles and Foreign Minister Penny Wong met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Tuesday here in the national capital.



The two sides discussed a range of issues, including global and regional developments as well as bilateral security and defence cooperation. Different challenges and opportunities in the domains of maritime and space, which form part of the Global Commons, were also discussed.

The leaders highlighted the common values, shared heritage and mutual respect between the two sides that formed a solid basis to take forward common strategic interests.



The two sides emphasised the need to assist countries in the Indo-Pacific, ASEAN, Africa, Global South and Pacific Islands to take forward their development trajectories in line with their priorities and in a sustainable manner.





Both sides also identified specific opportunities for bilateral strategic cooperation with a long term perspective.



Deputy PM Marles was deeply impressed by the warm and positive sentiments harboured by cricketers, past and present, from both sides.



NSA Doval congratulated the leaders for Australia's victory in the World Cup Cricket finals and expressed admiration for the tenacity, sportsmanship and talent of both Indian and Australian cricketers.



Meanwhile, Wong is holding Foreign Ministers Framework Dialogue with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in the national capital.



Earlier on Monday, the India-Australia 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue took place with EAM Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh participating with their Australian counterparts; Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles.





In her opening remarks, Wong said that Canberra deeply values its bilateral relationship with New Delhi, adding that it is "crucial to region" where sovereignty is respected. She further noted that the two nations have done a lot together bilaterally and hope to do more.



During the meeting, Jaishankar said that the bilateral relationship between India and Australia has grown rapidly and noted that it has larger implications for the region. He called the partnership between India and Australia in Quad format "very beneficial" for bilateral relations and the Indo-Pacific region.

—ANI