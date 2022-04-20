Australian dad jailed for raping daughter and arranging for other men to abuse her

SYDNEY: An Australian man who repeatedly raped his daughter and organised for strangers to abuse her while he watched was jailed on Thursday (June 23) for 22� years, telling the police "it was fun while it lasted". The father, who cannot be named to protect the girl's identity, admitted 61 offences between 2013 and 2015 when his daughter was aged between 11 and 13. The West Australian District Court in Perth heard the 42-year-old also arranged for six other men, whom he met online, to have sex with her while he watched or participated. On one occasion when the father and another man were filming, the girl was shown shackled to a bed, wearing a dog collar with the word "bitch" on it, the West Australian newspaper reported. In the footage, the girl could be seen struggling against the restraints and pleading "stop, please dad", it said. The paedophile ring was smashed last year when detectives arrested the men, aged between 35 and 47, after a tip-off from the public. The court heard that after his arrest the father told the police he had regrets about what he had done. "I really want to get out of this scene," he said. "I'm going to be honest, it was fun while it lasted but it went way over the line." In jailing him, District Court Judge Philip Eaton said the abuse would likely have "lasting and irreparable consequences" for the girl, who lived with her father after her parents separated. "You completely disregarded her welfare," he said. "I have no doubt that you derived perverse sexual enjoyment while doing so." One of the other men involved, church pastor David Volmer, was sentenced to 10 years' jail last November. The court hearing that case heard he had sex with the girl after her father answered an advert he placed online for sexual massages. Two other men have also been jailed, with three more still before the courts.