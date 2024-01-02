Australia win toss, opt to bat against India in final women's ODI

Exciting Women's ODI Clash at Wankhede Stadium: Alyssa Healy Leads Australia, Debut for Mannat Kashyap in India's Lineup. Team Changes Set the Stage for the Final Showdown as Australia Looks to Seal the Series 3-0 Against India.

Mumbai: Australian skipper Alyssa Healy won the toss and elected to bat in the third and final women's ODI against India at the Wankhede Stadium here on Tuesday.

India handed debut to 20-year-old bowling all-rounder Mannat Kashyap, who replaced Sneh Rana in the playing XI.



Australia also made one change, bringing in Megan Schutt for Darcie Brown. Australia lead the series 2-0.



Teams:



India Women: Yastika Bhatia, Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Deepti Sharma, Mannat Kashyap, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Thakur Singh



Australia Women: Phoebe Litchfield, Alyssa Healy (wk/capt), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt.

—PTI