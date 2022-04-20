Australia to begin Rugby League WC title defence on Oct 23, 2021

London: The women's tournament starts on November 9 with England facing Brazil at Headingley in Leeds while the wheelchair tournament starts on November 11, 2021.

The final of the men's and women's tournament is at Old Trafford - home of Manchester United - as it was when England hosted the World Cup in 2013. The double header final will be held on November 27.

Meanwhile, Liverpool Arena is the host venue for the final of the wheelchair tournament on November 26.

"This is a huge moment for the tournament and for fans across the world as we reveal the full fixture schedule," said Rugby League Chief Executive Jon Dutton.

"The tournament has been gaining momentum over recent months and fans can really look forward to being part of this unique, global event. With match dates and locations confirmed, the excitement will only intensify," he added.

Ticket prices will be made available on August 21, with priority access availability for those on the tournament's database being opened on September 21.

Australia, who are the most successful team, are also the defending champions having beaten hosts England 6-0 in the final of the 2017 tournament.

— IANS