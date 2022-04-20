Australia PM Morrison May Cancel His Trip To India

Canberra: Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison is set to cancel a planned visit to India this month amid the worsening bushfire crisis across the country.

'Mr Morrison was due to visit his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, from January 13 to 16 but said on Friday afternoon he was "inclined not to proceed". A planned trip to Japan, which Mr Morrison was due to visit on his way back to Australia, is also in doubt,' The Sydney Morning Herald reported.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed, "I'm inclined not to proceed on that visit. The National Security Committee is going to hook up in the morning on this. I'm inclined not to proceed on that visit. There are issues I need to resolve formally when working through issues of that nature. That is my inclination on that issue."

He said he would make a further announcement and arrangement on that in the coming days.

The trip comes at an inopportune time for the Prime Minister, who has been criticised for his government's response to the fires burning around the country.

He was forced to cut short a holiday to Hawaii just before Christmas following the death of two volunteer firefighters, saying he "deeply" regretted any offence caused by taking leave with his family during the crisis. On Thursday he was heckled by angry locals during a visit to the fire-hit NSW South Coast town of Cobargo, with Bega MP and NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance saying the Prime Minister received "the welcome that he probably deserved". Closer Defence co-operation was to be a key priority for Mr Morrison during the planned visit, with a new logistics deal due to be signed by the leaders to streamline reciprocal access to bases and fast-track planning for joint exercises. A memorandum of understanding was also to be finalised, committing Australia's Defence Science and Technology group to working with India's Defence Research and Development Organisation.

Mr Morrison had said earlier on Friday he did not plan to postpone the trip, which he described as a "very important meeting".

Last month, Mr Morrison vowed to push ahead with his first Indian visit as Prime Minister, despite riots that prompted Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to cancel a visit to the country. More than 20 people have died in clashes over a citizenship bill that would give amnesty to non-Muslim immigrants. Mr Abe had planned to visit India from December 15-17. He decided to postpone the visit when the venue for talks, in Assam, became a focal point for protests. UNI