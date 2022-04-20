Australia opens 'travel zone' to New Zealanders

Canberra: New Zealanders will be allowed to enter Australia in the first opening of international borders by the two countries since travel restrictions were imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack announced here on Friday.



"The establishment of a travel zone between Australia and New Zealand has been finalised," the BBC reported citing the Australian Deputy Prime Minister as saying to the media.

"This is the first stage in what we hope to see as a trans-Tasman bubble between the two countries, stopping not just at that state and that territory," he added.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, at first travel will be limited to New Zealanders.

McCormack further said that a decision on when Australians may be able to visit New Zealand would be up to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

—IANS