Australia Levels Series Against India with a Convincing Win in Second Women's T20I

Australia clinches victory in the second Women's T20I, leveling the series against India. Ellyse Perry's stellar performance in her 300th international match leads the way as Australia successfully chases down the target of 130. Contributions from Healy, Mooney, McGrath, and Litchfield showcase Australia's batting depth. India, despite efforts from Deepti Sharma, struggles against disciplined bowling by Garth and Wareham.

Navi Mumbai:: In a thrilling face-off at Navi Mumbai, Australia emerged victorious over India by six wickets, evening the three-match series on Sunday. The Australians displayed an impressive performance, initially restricting India to 130 for 8 before surpassing the target in 19 overs.



Celebrating her 300th international match, Ellyse Perry showcased her prowess with an unbeaten 34 off 21 balls, steering her team to a commendable victory. Alyssa Healy (26), Beth Mooney (20), Tahlia McGrath (19), and Phoebe Litchfield (18 not out) also contributed significantly to Australia's successful chase.



India struggled to establish a formidable total against the disciplined Australian bowling attack, with Deepti Sharma being the highest scorer for the team with 30 runs off 27 balls. Despite efforts from Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh, the team couldn't build substantial partnerships.



Bowlers like Kim Garth (2/27 in 4 overs) and Georgia Wareham (2/17 in 4 overs) spearheaded Australia's bowling attack, causing hurdles for the Indian batters throughout the innings.



With this win, Australia sets the stage for an exciting decider in the final match of the series, showcasing their prowess in a well-contested battle against India.

Brief scores:



India: 130/8 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 23, Richa Ghosh 23, Deepti Sharma 30; Kim Garth 2/27, Georgia Wareham 2/27, Annabel Sutherland 2/18).



Australia: 133 for 4 in 19 overs (Ellyse Perry 34, Deepti Sharma 2/22).

—Input from Agencies